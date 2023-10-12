"We are in a religious war. I am with Israel. Do whatever the hell you have to do to defend yourself. Level the place."

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🇵🇸 Republican US Senator Lindsey Graham on Fox News:
"We are in a religious war. I am with Israel. Do whatever the hell you have to do to defend yourself.⚡️ Level the place."
Perhaps he should volunteer to be on the frontline with his boyfriend.....
Source @CIG/ Telegram | Counter Intelligence