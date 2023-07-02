More failure of Ukrainian offensive along Zaporozhye front to drive out Russian forces

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The massive offensive launched by the Armed Forces of Ukraine recently was thwarted again by the Russian Armed Forces along the Zaporozhye front to the borders of South Donetsk. Starting from Pyatikhatki, Robotine, Lugovskoye, to Novodarivka, Ukraine suffered heavy losses of equipment such as tanks and armored vehicles supplied by the US and NATO in failed attempts to repel Russian forces.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY