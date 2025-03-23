BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Creation Groans Romans 8 18-25 Morning Manna Mar 20, 2025
DWP97048
DWP97048
87 followers
10 views • 5 months ago

In this episode of Morning Manna, Rick and Doc discuss Romans 8:18-25, emphasizing the contrast between present sufferings and future glory. Paul reassures believers that their trials are temporary and incomparable to the eternal glory that awaits them. All creation, subjected to decay due to sin, eagerly anticipates the full manifestation of God's children and the renewal of the universe. The discussion highlights that the Holy Spirit is the down payment for our redemption, guaranteeing our resurrection. Paul reminds believers to endure patiently, as hope is rooted in faith rather than sight. 

Topics Covered:

  • Present sufferings versus future glory
  • Creation’s longing for redemption
  • The Holy Spirit as a guarantee of resurrection
  • The promise of a new heaven and new earth
  • The significance of faith in unseen hope
  • Encouragement to eagerly anticipate Christ’s return

Scripture References:

  1. Romans 8:18 - "For I reckon that the sufferings of this present time are not worthy to be compared with the glory which shall be revealed in us."
  2. Romans 8:19 - "For the earnest expectation of the creature waiteth for the manifestation of the sons of God."
  3. Romans 8:20 - "For the creature was made subject to vanity, not willingly, but by reason of him who hath subjected the same in hope."
  4. Romans 8:21 - "Because the creature itself also shall be delivered from the bondage of corruption into the glorious liberty of the children of God."
  5. Romans 8:22 - "For we know that the whole creation groaneth and travaileth in pain together until now."
  6. Romans 8:23 - "And not only they, but ourselves also, which have the firstfruits of the Spirit, even we ourselves groan within ourselves, waiting for the adoption, to wit, the redemption of our body."
  7. Romans 8:24 - "For we are saved by hope: but hope that is seen is not hope: for what a man seeth, why doth he yet hope for?"
  8. Romans 8:25 - "But if we hope for that we see not, then do we with patience wait for it."
