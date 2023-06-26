© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
06/24/2023 【Miles’ Insight】From the outbreak of the Russo-Ukrainian War to Wagner's Rebellion, every event has confirmed Mr. Miles Guo's predictions. Mr. Guo had anticipated that the Russo-Ukrainian War would inevitably lead to the disintegration of Russia, and this scene would spread to Communist China as well.
06/24/2023 【Nicole看七哥】从俄乌战争爆发到现在瓦格纳的叛变，无一不在印证郭文贵先生的预测。郭先生曾预料，俄乌战争一定走向俄罗斯解体，并且这一幕一定会蔓延到中共国。
