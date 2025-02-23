By the end of January 2025, Russian troops reached the southern outskirts of the Pokrovsk agglomeration with a broad front. The enemy in anticipation of the imminent start of the storming of the city has pulled to the site significant forces, including elite mechanized brigades.

📍 The operational situation in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad direction continues to be favorable for the Russian Armed Forces.



While significant resources of the AFU are being utilized for a local counter-offensive southwest of Pokrovsk, in the southeast Russian troops are completely liberating Lysovka.



At the same time, in the neighboring Novopavlovsk direction, the Russian Armed Forces are developing an offensive towards Dnipro region, at the same time not abandoning the task of encircling the Pokrovsko-Mirnograd agglomeration.



Source @rybar





