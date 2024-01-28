Create New Account
MORE INSANITY: Biden admin looks to remove key hydro dams in Washington state
GalacticStorm
194 views
Published a month ago

'DOESN'T MAKE ANY SENSE': Biden admin looks to remove key hydro dams - the cleanest energy producing mechanism which the farmers and growers rely upon for food production. 


Washington Association of Wheat Growers executive director Michelle Hennings discusses the importance of hydroelectric power and dams as the Biden administration seeks to remove key dams in the state 

Keywords
green new dealclimate change hoaxglobal warming hoaxclimate cultclimate scam

