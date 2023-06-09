We're About To Turn A Corner

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
But Not If You’re Demoralized
* They’re looking to demoralize you.
* Are you defeated? Do you consider yourself vanquished?
* The police state isn’t coming; it’s here now — and you’re living it.
* Do not be demoralized.
* We are at the end of a microcycle of police state communism stupidity.
* Every totalitarian commie regime in human history has required a class of useful idiots.
* The modern ‘progressive’ is the most useful of idiots.
* All [Biden/Clinton crime family] roads lead to Obama and Ukraine.
* The Trump witch hunt is a distraction.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 9 June 2023