We're About To Turn A Corner

But Not If You’re Demoralized

* They’re looking to demoralize you.

* Are you defeated? Do you consider yourself vanquished?

* The police state isn’t coming; it’s here now — and you’re living it.

* Do not be demoralized.

* We are at the end of a microcycle of police state communism stupidity.

* Every totalitarian commie regime in human history has required a class of useful idiots.

* The modern ‘progressive’ is the most useful of idiots.

* All [Biden/Clinton crime family] roads lead to Obama and Ukraine.

* The Trump witch hunt is a distraction.





The Dan Bongino Show | 9 June 2023

