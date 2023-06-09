BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
We're About To Turn A Corner
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
162 views • 06/09/2023

But Not If You’re Demoralized

* They’re looking to demoralize you.

* Are you defeated? Do you consider yourself vanquished?

* The police state isn’t coming; it’s here now — and you’re living it.

* Do not be demoralized.

* We are at the end of a microcycle of police state communism stupidity.

* Every totalitarian commie regime in human history has required a class of useful idiots.

* The modern ‘progressive’ is the most useful of idiots.

* All [Biden/Clinton crime family] roads lead to Obama and Ukraine.

* The Trump witch hunt is a distraction.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 9 June 2023

https://rumble.com/v2t3ir2-r.i.p-usa-ep.-2028-06092023.html

treasoncorruptioncover-upactivismpolice statecommunismsocialismdan bonginoliberalismglobalismfascismtyrannymarxismprogressivismleftismtotalitarianismweaponizationauthoritarianismcollectivismextremismcorporatismwokeismpoliticization
