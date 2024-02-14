Former U.S. Secretary of State & CIA Director Mike Pompeo - Dancing - Celebrating the Massacre of Palestinians with Israeli Soldiers near Gaza

Former U.S. Secretary of State & CIA Director Mike Pompeo dancing with Israeli soldiers near Gaza.

An avowedly pro-Israeli US secretary of state danced with soldiers of the Israeli army, a force which over the last four months has killed more than 28,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, mostly children and women, local media said Tuesday.

Mike Pompeo, who served over 2 1/2 years as secretary of state under then-President Donald Trump, was received by soldiers of the Armored Corps’ 73rd Battalion in the southern city of Ofakim, according to Israel National News.

As part of Pompeo’s brief visit to Israel together with his wife, he danced with the soldiers, who have been accused of taking part in a genocidal campaign against Palestinians.

"I’ve been to Israel on numerous occasions. But this visit has been the most poignant and the most heartbreaking. What happened on October 7th was so shocking and so sadistic that the trauma is felt constantly, everywhere by everyone,” he said, referring to an attack on Israel by Palestinian group Hamas that killed some 1,200 people.

“And yet, their resilience is truly inspiring. I stand with Israel. I stand with the Jewish people.”





*An American citizen travels thousands of kilometers and comes to occupied Palestine to celebrate the massacre of Palestinians, isn't it strange?*

Adding another video from Pompeo while on occupied land... claiming it to be Israel's.

https://www.instagram.com/mikepompeo86/reel/CePJYvMqvnI/

Also...

Mike Pompeo named top Christian ally of Israel for 2023

and this of course from the Jerusalem Post... https://www.jpost.com/christianworld/article-760883











