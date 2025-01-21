BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Elon Muskler?
Zanimations
Zanimations
115 views • 8 months ago

Why did Elon throw a Friedensgruss/salute of peace?

I dont think that things like that happen by accident. This was most likely planned in advance for some reason. The question is WHY?

Chesters-hat off for a second, and conspiracy thinking cap on:

Is this to spark a discussion wich will is meant to ultimatively lead to a ban of the roman salute/Hitlergruss in the US? 

(Like already in place in AusJailia and in progress in Swissieland)


P.S. Freedom of speech and expression doesnt care if you agree with what is being said/expressed. Its a matter of priciples. They always go first for the most unpopular person/opinon. If you dont defend it, you might find your own on the chopping block next.

Keywords
trumpfreedom of speechelon muskinaugurationmuskelonroman salute
