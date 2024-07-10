Mini Chocolate Yammy Coffee Cake good Health & Fitness. #indulovecooking

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mini Chocolate Yammy Coffee Cake. #indulovecooking
*The chocolate joconde sponge
2 whole eggs
50g almond flour
60g powdered sugar
15g all purpose flour
20g cocoa powder
2 egg whites
30g sugar
10g melted butter
*The coffee mousse
2 egg yolks
30g sugar
150ml milk
10g coffee beans
2 gelatine sheets (3g)
200g heavy cream
10g powdered sugar
