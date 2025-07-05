Why should you consider identifying, or not, as a National?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You are either on the Right side or the wrong side... of future history to be recorded!
Educating yourself [to import choices you still have] takes some time & especially an effort. If you don't want to devote to these, you will remain a U.S. CITIZEN-slave=indebted to An ELITE [PowersThatWere].
You may re-set your speed setting @ a faster X, in order to save some of your Time.
Everyone who learns of these most important issues about our World will gain opportunities... And I include those who are still loyal & pledged to the Deep State also! That may be difficult for some of you to realize & accept as true! As this really is a 'Win-win situation.' This does include pol-ice & military also... even as mercenaries.
Expatriation Act of 1868:
https://annavonreitz.com/lettertokerry.pdf
https://annavonreitz.com/foralljuralassemblies57.pdf
A great article to help you understand The World:
https://annavonreitz.com/worldfinancesinfiveminutes.pdf
https://annavonreitz.com/sellingwhatisnttheirs2.pdf