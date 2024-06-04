Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump Jr. Respond to the Trump Verdict

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tucker Carlson
May 31, 2024
Donald Trump Jr. on his father’s conviction.
Watch more here: https://watchtcn.co/49CDF2t
Subscribe to the new Tucker Carlson Network channel for more exclusive content:
/ @tcnetwork
Follow Tucker on X: https://x.com/TuckerCarlson
Text “TUCKER” to 44055 for exclusive updates.
#TuckerCarlson #DonaldTrump #DonaldTrumpJr #verdict #conviction #Trumptrial #JoeBiden #censorship #Russia #HillaryClinton #response #reaction #react #politics #news
Chapters:
00:00 Will They Try to Kill Donald Trump?
08:34 Donald Trump Jr. Analyzes the Case
19:34 Joe Biden
23:32 Their Attempt to Strip Trump of Secret Service Protection
28:59 Republicans Couldn’t Do This to Obama
32:02 How We Should Respond to Convictions
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZfIMO-glGFc