[Oct 11, 2013] Quest 4 Truth Episode 12 (5K views on YouTube) [Quest4TruthShow]

They're back! After a rather long break, Doug Hamp and Rob Skiba pick up where they left off in Revelation 2. In this episode they discuss the two Last-Days in-gatherings of Israel, what it means to be saved, Satan's seat in Pergamum, Obama's acceptance speech and more.
