SPINNERS Mega-Compilation - (When the Graphene Oxide Demons Are Unleashed)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jim Crenshaw
May 27, 2023
We never saw this happen before the rollout of the fake covid vax and 5G. There absolutely has to be some kind of relationship to this happening over and over around the world.
These people see something we cannot. It is obviously terrifyingly evil.
Special thanks to the following channels for providing some of the individual content.
Covidbc.me @ https://t.me/covidbc
Vaccineinjuries.ca @ https://t.me/VaccineInjuriesca
Xray_911 @ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/AaCBWCaJHG9W/
Video compilation by: Wake.The.Fuck.Up: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pjOFxoXgaikF/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/sM6uwV2ISwp1/