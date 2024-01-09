Mike Benz | Taylor Swift is an instrument of Pentagon's psychological operations

Mike Benz is giddy with his dig! | Right there on the slide with Taylor Swift’s photo: “Goal: Identify key actors to train and spread desired messaging”
Watch the incredible moment that a rep from the Pentagon's psychological operations research firm pitched NATO's military psyops center on turning Taylor Swift into an asset for the Western military alliance to stop "disinformation" on the Internet. twitter.com/MikeBenzCyber/…
@MikeBenzCyber
