© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
AmbGun Mini 14 page
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/mini-14
Ruger Mini 14 Marksman - Part 1 Canvas GI Sling
https://youtube.com/shorts/Zrg3MfUOlnM?feature=share
Ruger Mini 14 Marksman - Part 2 Length of Pull
coming soon
Ruger Mini 14 Marksman - Part 3 Magazine Catch and Release
https://youtube.com/shorts/aiEuS_OJjag
The Mini 14 features an AK like rock in magazine catch. Plenty fast once you're accustomed to it and I think it eliminates the need for a tap tug check that most of us perform on straight insert STANAG mags.
Spending so much time on a 10/22, I like to operate the Mini14 mag release the same way as Ruger’s 22 rifle…pushing forward with the back of my trigger finger. Allowing you to simultaneously eject the empty mag while reaching for a fresh one.
Mini 14 mags, even 20 rounders, can drop free if the rifle is horizontal otherwise the grip and strip method is going to be the most reliable way.
And it will certainly be the least painful method since the mag release lever can bite the backside of your finger…or chew on your glove. Seems like this pinch hazard would have been eradicated after 6 decades.
Nonetheless, the Mini 14 mag release is perfectly mirrored ambi for the ambidextral gunfighter. It also reduces the risk of an accidental mag disengagement compared to the AR…as long as you avoid those third party, extended mag release “upgrades”.