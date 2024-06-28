AmbGun Mini 14 page

Ruger Mini 14 Marksman - Part 1 Canvas GI Sling

Ruger Mini 14 Marksman - Part 2 Length of Pull

Ruger Mini 14 Marksman - Part 3 Magazine Catch and Release

The Mini 14 features an AK like rock in magazine catch. Plenty fast once you're accustomed to it and I think it eliminates the need for a tap tug check that most of us perform on straight insert STANAG mags.

Spending so much time on a 10/22, I like to operate the Mini14 mag release the same way as Ruger’s 22 rifle…pushing forward with the back of my trigger finger. Allowing you to simultaneously eject the empty mag while reaching for a fresh one.





Mini 14 mags, even 20 rounders, can drop free if the rifle is horizontal otherwise the grip and strip method is going to be the most reliable way.





And it will certainly be the least painful method since the mag release lever can bite the backside of your finger…or chew on your glove. Seems like this pinch hazard would have been eradicated after 6 decades.





Nonetheless, the Mini 14 mag release is perfectly mirrored ambi for the ambidextral gunfighter. It also reduces the risk of an accidental mag disengagement compared to the AR…as long as you avoid those third party, extended mag release “upgrades”.