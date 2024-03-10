A resurfaced speech from 2009, former UK MP Criticizes Israel's military actions in Gaza - Referring to the 2008-2009 Gaza Massacre

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'My grandmother did not die to provide cover for Israeli soldiers murdering Palestinian grandmothers in Gaza'
◾️In a resurfaced speech from 2009, former UK MP Sir Gerald Kaufman criticises Israel's military actions in Gaza, referring to the 2008-2009 Gaza Massacre, Israel's three-week military offensive against the Gaza Strip that killed almost 1,400 Palestinians.