Ronald Reagan - "A Time For Choosing". Like In The 1960's, Today We Have A Time For Choosing.

This is the speech Ronald Reagan gave for the Barry Goldwater campaign on October 27, 1964 before a televised audience. The speech is titled "A Time For Choosing."
From the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library & Museum.
https://www.reaganlibrary.gov/archives/speech/time-choosing-speech
