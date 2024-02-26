The Intel Community Is At War With You

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Media Are Their Frontline Soldiers
◦ The Spy War: How The CIA Secretly Helps Ukraine Fight Putin
◦ Ukrainian Efforts To Sabotage Trump Backfire
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 26 February 2024
https://rumble.com/v4fsqf6-heres-whats-really-going-on-with-nikki-haley-ep.-2195-02262024.html