She is a portrait of neglect and lack of love Her eyes were just dark black

Pitiful Animal





May 9, 2024





You couldn't imagine how Valentina came to me.

She was a dog of neglect and lack of love

Although I was very optimistic about the rescue, there was a time when I thought that she would not make it.

Waking up in the morning was like a new beginning to Valentina's life.

She was fine, no fever or other changes.

She ate so much, she looked like she had never eaten in her life.

She was being treated, bathed with shampoo and scabies medicine.

I would take care of Valentina with all the love in the world.

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!





Subscribe to Channel:





/ @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iPE_HAIgwVk