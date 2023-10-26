Unveiling the Reality of Terrorism in 'Terror Strikes' - Joseph M. Lenard

Terror Strikes author Joseph M. Lenard joins Liberty Monks and warns of the pending terror attacks and how we can prepare and survive the coming storm. They explore the themes of terrorism, foreign and domestic threats, and the importance of being aware of these issues. They also touch on the power of fiction in helping people learn and understand new perspectives.

Joseph M. Lenard is a former IT professional , political issues blogger/vlogger/speaker, constitutional Conservative and author. Born and raised in Wyandotte Michigan, Joseph is very politically active in south-east Michigan and he is a MIGOP Delegate. His #1 bestselling historical fiction novel, Terror Strikes, has been compared to The Sum of All Fears and Deep Impact. Whether you are a staunch conservative, a prepper, or just have concerns about what is happening in American life/society today, Terror Strikes will answer many of the questions you have regarding terrorism, foreign and domestic, and will make for a remarkable reading experience.

