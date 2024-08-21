THE SENSATIONAL CASE OF LEO MAX FRANK ₪ GEORGIA STORIES

The bastards are trying to pull [and VfB hopes you'll forgive this horrible pun] a Hail Mary pass to get the child rapist and murderer Leo Max Frank a full pardon





MARK MY WORDS





On this episode of Georgia Stories; historians discuss the events of the sensationalized Leo Frank case and the broader implications of the many social conflicts that prevailed during those times.





Original Air Date: 02/26/1995





For standards, timelines, and supplemental materials, visit our website at http://www.gpb.org/georgiastories





Source: https://youtu.be/fprsNFwMqck





Mary Phagan: Mary Phagan-Kean (b. June 5, 1954), Namesake and Grandniece of Little Mary Phagan (June 1, 1899 – April 26, 1913) – Leo Frank Case Archive





https://www.leofrank.org/dramatis-personae/mary-phagan-kean/