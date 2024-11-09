Melbourne Freedom Rally 09 November 2024 - Bourke Street

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 1 of two videos, this one covering getting ready at Parliament House and the speeches at Bourke Street Mall. The feeling was very upbeat because of the great result in the US election. We made it very clear that the Trump victory was going to be good for Australia, and for the world, and our corrupt government have good reason for being scared, because of all their crimes against humanity.