PRES. TRUMP PREDICTED 9/11 19 MONTHS BEFORE IT HAPPENED! [THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW #3713 9.8.23 @6PM]
The Pete Santilli Show
The Pete Santilli ShowCheckmark Icon
2034 followers
70 views • 09/12/2023

THE PETE SANTILLI SHOWMONDAY SEPTEMBER 11, 2023

EPISODE - #3713 6PM


Special Guest:

• Ann Vandersteel, President of Chair Zelenko Freedom Foundation & Host of the Right Now News w/ Ann Vandersteel


PRES. TRUMP PREDICTED 9/11 19 MONTHS BEFORE IT HAPPENED! [THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW #3713 9.8.23 @6PM]


