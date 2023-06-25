BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Total Population Control | Former NSA director/whistleblower Bill Binney
GalacticStorm
144 views • 06/25/2023

Total Population Control


 Former NSA director/whistleblower Bill Binney explains how everything you do is being monitored in real time by our government under the Authority of the "Patriot Act" (whitten by Joseph Biden in 1993) that was enacted after 911 to remove the privacy of citizens under the disguise of "national security" which was built on a lie of the Petrodollar system forcing 7 nations to trade oil with U.S. currency, ultimately all nations that opposed, we invaded, hence the Patriot Act is anything but Patriotic.


The FBI, CIA, DEA, DHS and IRS are all contractors of the NSA and has access to your personal information. This agenda includes but not limited to; Political ideals, Malitia support in coordination with FBI and PATCON, tax evasion and soon to be Vaccination status.


Welcome to the War


https://twitter.com/PunishDem1776/status/1672749716063367173?s=20

Keywords
whistleblowerbill binneytotal population controlformer nsa director
