Economic Collapse, Council for Inclusive Capitalism, and Jonathan Rose - The JD Rucker Show

On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, the conspiracies are getting deeper. Or, to me accurate, we're diving deeper into conspiracies, especially as they pertain to the economy.
We covered the Council for Inclusive Capitalism who are the "tip of the spear" for the Globalist Elite Cabal. WE noted a growing conspiracy surrounding government censorship... twice. Rice is rising. Immigration policies are failing. Then, we talked to Jonathan Rose, co-founder of Genesis Gold Group.
Stories Covered:
https://reclaimthenet.org/cyber-threat-intelligence-leagues-censorship-empire
https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/rice-nears-15-year-high-global-food-crisis-much-worse-2008
https://dailycallernewsfoundation.org/2023/11/30/brazilian-wanted-for-rape-of-a-minor-entered-the-us-on-tourist-visa/
http://theeconomiccollapseblog.com/the-government-debt-crisis-that-we-have-been-warned-about-for-decades-is-happening-right-now/
https://rumble.com/v3yw82n-thomas-massie-scolds-witness-olivia-troye-over-censorship-were-going-to-mak.html