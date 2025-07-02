BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
WHITE ACTRESS CLAIMS RACISM AFTER BEING BLOCKED FROM PORTRAYING BLACK ICONS ₪ [BLACK GUY KVETCHES]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
690 followers
0
42 views • 2 months ago

 Indisputable with Dr Rashad Richey


Annette Hubbell, 76, is suing the San Diego Library for racial discrimination after her “Woman Warriors” show was shut down due to her playing Black civil rights icons. Dr. Rashad Richey and Yasmin Aliya Khan discuss on Indisputable. Tell us what you think in the comments below.


Read more here: https://atlantablackstar.com/2025/06/...


"A white actress is suing the San Diego Library for racial discrimination after it canceled her one-woman show in which she portrays historic Black civil rights figures, including Harriet Tubman.


County administrators thought some library patrons might find her performance culturally insensitive."


***


Indisputable, features Dr. Richey talking about the top news stories of the day, reading viewer comments, and engaging in debates and conversations with guests.


Help support our mission and get perks. Membership protects TYT's independence from corporate ownership and allows us to provide free live shows that speak truth to power for people around the world. See Perks: ▶ https://www.youtube.com/TheYoungTurks...


"TYT’s Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey has achieved 1 million podcast downloads, putting the show in the top 5% of all podcasts. This comes after The Hicks Evaluation Group recognized Indisputable as “America’s Fastest Growing Television News Show.”


Every weekday, Dr. Richey covers stories about criminal justice, politics, social justice, and policy. Senator Jon Ossoff (D-GA) credited Dr. Richey’s journalism as, “Fulfilling [a] public obligation to bring facts into public light and into the awareness of policy makers that indicate a possible pattern of abuse, misconduct, and racism.”


https://radioink.com/2023/03/14/indis...


250627__ID02WhiteActress


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xMd4LTgMUEM


Thumbnail: https://www.kpbs.org/news/racial-justice-social-equity/2025/05/22/white-actress-sues-san-diego-county-library-for-not-allowing-her-to-portray-black-civil-rights-icons

the young turksmulti pronged offensiverashad richeyannette hubbellracism boomerang
