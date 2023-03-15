THYE ALMOST GOT AWAY WITH IT!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
One US State government just tried to make CBDCs the only recognized currency. 20 other states are said to be trying the same thing.
*Don't forget to SUBSCRIBE and give this video a 👍. Thanks for watching. *
**********************************************************************
👉 Special Deals:
EMP Shield https://www.empshield.com/?coupon=localprepper
- CODE “LOCALPREPPER” to save $50
JASE Medical https://jasemedical.com/?rstr=4270
- CODE “LOCALPREPPER10” to save $10
**********************************************************************
👉 Support the channel:
The Patreon https://www.patreon.com/localprepper
Buy Me A Coffee https://www.buymeacoffee.com/localprepper/
**********************************************************************
👉 Link-Tree:
https://linktr.ee/localprepper
👉 My Website:
https://www.localprepper.net
👉 Snail mail:
P.O. Box 12
Onancock, VA 23417
**********************************************************************
❱❱❱ DISCLAIMER: The opinions stated in this video are my own. I have no sponsor(s). Some links are affiliate links.
#cbdc #bankingcrisis #ceconomy #china #russia #ukraine #prepper #shtf #survival #prepardness #shtf #survival #homestead #economiccollapse #offgrid #doomsday #wrol #collapse #doomsdaypreppers #economy