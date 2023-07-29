BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
US High School Football Is This The #1 QB Prospect In The Nation?
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
30 views • 07/29/2023

We are powered by CoachTube


Featured Course:
Training a Championship QB
by Todd Dodge
Having the quarterback who stands at the middle of the field in December and raises the state championship trophy begins with clear expectations.
https://bit.ly/3qeUU99

On Today's Show we bring you highlights from what many experts believe is the Nation's top QB prospect and then some RPO play calling and coaching wisdom from Texas High School Football great Todd Dodge. Enjoy!

Video Credits:
Offers from ALABAMA, OREGON + More | Michael Van Buren '24 | Quarterback | St. Frances Academy (MD)
utrhighlightvideos
@UnderTheRadarHighlightVideos
https://www.youtube.com/@UnderTheRadarHighlightVideos

7X State Champion Head Coach Todd Dodge - 20P Gator RPO
James Light
@JamesLight
https://www.youtube.com/@JamesLight

The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!
US Sports Radio
http://www.USSportsRadio.net
https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioToday

Keywords
footballraidersstrength and conditioningamerican footballfootball training
