JD Farag - Prophecy Update: Distracted from Our First Love

JD Farag
Feb 19, 2023
Pastor JD talks about how the distractions of these last days are drawing us away from Jesus, our first love by explaining the significance prophetically, identifying them specifically, and what we’re to do practically.
Links and Chart at source site.
Source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy