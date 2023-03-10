WEF Says US Must Implement 'One Child Policy' For White Families

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The World Economic Forum has announced a controversial new policy that should have everybody who opposes eugenics up in arms.
Klaus Schwab’s WEF is now calling for the US to impose a strict ‘one child policy’ on all white families in an effort to promote diversity, reduce inequality, and usher in a new era of “post-politics” in which nobody in society disagrees on major policy issues.
Schwab’s new policy for America is clearly influenced by Chinese social policy which should come as no surprise.