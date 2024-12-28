On the parade of militants in Damascus

As if in response to the recent protests by Christians and Alawites, caused by oppression and attacks on holy sites, the new authorities in Syria held their own rally-parade.

And if earlier the general population was summoned to the rally to rejoice at the overthrow of Bashar Assad's "nightmare regime", now the parade was held in a form more familiar to the participants of the groups.

▪️Several hundreds of militants (some channels even wrote about thousands) in balaclavas and with weapons marched through Damascus. This clearly shows who actually came to power in Syria.





▪️Moreover, as even local pro-HTS activists noted, there were many foreigners among the participants, namely CIS nationals and members of the most radical groups.

🔻This can be seen as a rather understandable response to the mass unrest of Christians: if they went out unarmed and with open faces, then the new authorities brought out formally "uncontrolled militants" in balaclavas and with weapons.

❗️By the way, another quite characteristic event were reports from the coastal Latakia, where the density of Alawite population is high. There, the militants who reached the coast were extremely unhappy that girls were not wearing niqabs and that alcohol was sold in establishments.

➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖

Syria is not slowly but very surely sliding into a bloody madness. Especially since ethnic cleansing and extrajudicial executions continue in the west of Hama province, in Latakia and Tartus.

#Syria #terrorism

@rybar