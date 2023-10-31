❗️🇮🇱🇵🇸🎞 Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: October 28-30, 2023

▪️In the northern part of the Gaza Strip, an IDF armored group crossed the border near the Erez crossing. According to some reports, Hamas militants used underground tunnels and attacked the enemy from the rear.

▪️To the northeast, Israeli soldiers succeeded in advancing along the Mediterranean coast. Footage of an Israeli flag being raised on a house confirmed at least a successful sortie in this area.

▪️South of Gaza, an Israeli tank reached the Salah al-Din Road connecting the north and south of the region. According to Arab media, Hamas militants regained control of a section of the highway as a result of a counterattack.

▪️Trucks carrying humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip continue to pass through the Rafah crossing. Over the past three days, 70 vehicles have crossed the border, and the Israeli authorities have promised to speed up inspections of the trucks.

▪️Palestinian groups struck IDF positions and facilities in localities bordering the enclave. Hamas militants fired a series of missiles at Tel Aviv and nearby population centers.

▪️Mutual exchanges of fire between the IDF and Hezbollah fighters continue along the Lebanese-Israeli border.

▪️In the West Bank, the most violent unrest took place in Tulkarm and Jenin.The security forces used armored vehicles and aircraft to quell the discontent, while radicals responded with a series of terrorist attacks.

▪️Fighters of the Yemeni Shiite Ansar Allah movement again attempted to launch a missile attack on southern Israel. Air defenses intercepted the missile over the Red Sea, preventing damage.

▪️The Israeli Air Force again struck targets in the Syrian Arab Republic from the direction of the Golan Heights. Iranian arms depots and a gas station in the towns of Nawa and Daraa came under fire.

