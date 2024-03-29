BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
HOW THEY BELW UP BRIDGE !!
Tilt
Tilt
1989 views • 03/29/2024

Investigation into how they blew up the Baltimore bridge; I was going to add commentary to this however I ran out of time and it pretty much self-explanatory anyway.

If your watching on Brighteon or other alt video platforms then you are obviously pretty switched on and your of the 1% that understands this stuff and is awake. If your watching this from the security services or CIA, THEN F*** YOU !!!  (They will kill you and your families as well you idiots).

Feel free to copy, edit, clip this video if you want, or make your own version; I just very much appreciate you spreading this message that this was not an "accident"

Keywords
collapsejobboatbaltimorehowshipinsidetheyexplosivesbridgedid it
