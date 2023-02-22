Ambi Your AR

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
How to Become an Ambidextral Gunfighterhttps://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/how-to-become-ambidextrous
Radian Talon Ambi Safety Kit
https://www.radianweapons.com/en/accessories/talons/60426
Radian Talon Single Lever
https://www.radianweapons.com/en/accessories/talons/60363
Bindo Aiming Concept
https://youtu.be/k0D46JcUwHE
Why Carry and Present Left Handed
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/LHcarry
Chapters
0:00 Ambi Bullpups
0:33 Paintball
1:11 Why Ambi Controls
2:54 Charging Handle
4:35 Safety
6:24 Trigger
8:02 Magazine Release
8:49 Bolt Release
9:45 Ejection
10:18 Optics
13:04 Lights
13:48 Magazine Pouches
14:48 Buttstock
15:28 Grip
16:14 Mantis BlackbeardX
19:14 Canted Point Shooting
19:56 Weight
20:37 Height
20:56 Length
21:42 Ambi Appaling
23:41 A New Appreciation