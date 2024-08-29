BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
White Christians failed to stop the gay because they are the gay
Gabe Mondragon
Gabe Mondragon
29 views • 8 months ago

In the 1960s, Whites were 20% of the global population, now they are 6%. At the core of the drug and sex revolution was marijuana. That revolution increased marijuana consumption among Whites, which correlates to the reduction of the White population through both differential mortality and differential fertility. A major aspect of this is the gateway drug effect, which happens to Whites. I could undoubtedly look at other statistics, such as Colorado's methamphetamine overdose death rate per ethnicity post-legalization, but for now I'll highlight the increase in White opiate overdose deaths after the weed legalization push by the globalists. In multiple White-majority states, legalization started in 2012. Yet harder drug use, overdose deaths increased among Whites after 2012.

cannabismarijuanaweed420the talking hedge
