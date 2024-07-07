16-Year-Old Student Collapses Dead In Dausa City 💉(July 2024)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
*All school students are fully vaccinated.
“His collapse was captured on a CCTV camera. The cause of his death could not be ascertained as his family refused a postmortem. However, it was believed that the minor died of a heart attack.” R.I.P. 🙏
How many videos do we need before people wake up??? This was NOT happening in 2020.
Source @Covid BC
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/