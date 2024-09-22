Palestinians in Nazareth posing with Hezbollah missile remains

Palestinians in the city of Nazareth are posing with a (exploded remains) Hezbollah missile.

The following was all posted separately over the last several hours, bottom latest:

Israeli media report that Hezbollah has launched 15 missiles against the North of Israel.

ℹ️Details to follow, it still unclear what was targeted.

Hebrew websites talk about the use of 330mm Fajr-5 missiles by hezbollah.

Explosions and fire earlier near Ramat David Air Base in Marj Ibn Amer, northern occupied Palestine.

There was also footage presumably from Ramot Navtaly airbase north of Occupied Palestine.Israeli Air Force activity over the South and Beirut.

Israeli Air Force launches airstrikes on towns adjacent to the Litani river flow in South Lebanon.

Hezbollah:

We targeted the Ramat David base and airport with dozens of Fadi 1 and Fadi 2 missiles, in response to the repeated Israeli attacks that targeted various Lebanese regions and led to the deaths of many civilian martyrs.

The U.S. State Department has advised American citizens to leave Lebanon amid the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

Sirens sound in Southern Golan due to drone infiltration threat.







