Free Will Knowledge for the New Believer

This is some of what is needed to be taught beyond confirmation. A quick narration concerning Free Will as Blessing of GOD, and a two edged sword. We need to face this, this world is corrupt beyond our ability to repair. Most believers refuse to even Acknowledge the hidden dimension exists. Even though it has been pointed out all over in the Bible.
Must see video at https://www.brighteon.com/2f5ece0e-3d58-4631-ae1a-ac7015c014ec