Thousands of Case Studies Linking SSRI Drugs and Homicidal Ideation - Dr. Ann Blake-Tracy

SSRI drugs are allegedly known to cause a whole host of physical and mental issues including suicide, depression, violent crime, diabetes, psychosis and more. Dr. Ann Blake-Tracy is the director of the International Coalition for Drug Awareness, and has testified before a Congressional Subcommittee and before the FDA on these drugs five times over the last two decades asking repeatedly why it is okay for physicians to prescribe drugs we call "medications" when they are known to cause both homicidal and suicidal ideation - an overwhelming and ruminating compulsion to kill others or oneself. She highlights the link between antidepressants and mass killings over the past three decades with thousands of cases documented on her website, including cases she has served as lead expert in, such as the Columbine and Red Lake school shootings, along with comedian Phil Hartman and his wife's murder/suicide.







TAKEAWAYS





SSRI drugs can allegedly lead to violent crime in both adults and in children





Ann says you can expect these two effects from antidepressants: impulsive murder or impulsive suicide





Serotonin is the key to human violence and LSD and PCP can have the same effect as SSRI drugs





Antidepressants interfere with so many different systems in the body and brain that Big Pharma can then prescribe MORE drugs for the never-ending health issues they can cause







🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Download the Counter Culture Mom App: https://bit.ly/3VC4D2X

Prozac: Panacea or Pandora Book: https://bit.ly/46aRkwV

Corey Baadsgaard Video: https://bit.ly/3C0WUnI

Antidepressants and School Shootings: https://bit.ly/42k6DjG

Newsletter Signup: https://counterculturemom.com/

REM Sleep Disorder Article: https://bit.ly/3IIDl7K

Serotonin, Spirituality, and Sorcery Article: https://bit.ly/43aXqeU

Man Decapitates Ex-Girlfriend with Sword: https://bit.ly/3WHMYt7

N.C. Teen Decapitates Mother: https://bit.ly/3XcLU0m

Andrea Yates Drowns Her Five Children: https://bit.ly/42NdaE3





🔗 CONNECT WITH DR. ANN BLAKE-TRACY

Website: https://www.drugawareness.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ann.blaketracy

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ann-blake-tracy-9aa51b1a

Twitter: https://twitter.com/annblaketracy1





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/





