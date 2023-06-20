BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Thousands of Case Studies Linking SSRI Drugs and Homicidal Ideation - Dr. Ann Blake-Tracy
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
26 views • 06/20/2023

SSRI drugs are allegedly known to cause a whole host of physical and mental issues including suicide, depression, violent crime, diabetes, psychosis and more. Dr. Ann Blake-Tracy is the director of the International Coalition for Drug Awareness, and has testified before a Congressional Subcommittee and before the FDA on these drugs five times over the last two decades asking repeatedly why it is okay for physicians to prescribe drugs we call "medications" when they are known to cause both homicidal and suicidal ideation - an overwhelming and ruminating compulsion to kill others or oneself. She highlights the link between antidepressants and mass killings over the past three decades with thousands of cases documented on her website, including cases she has served as lead expert in, such as the Columbine and Red Lake school shootings, along with comedian Phil Hartman and his wife's murder/suicide.



TAKEAWAYS


SSRI drugs can allegedly lead to violent crime in both adults and in children 


Ann says you can expect these two effects from antidepressants: impulsive murder or impulsive suicide 


Serotonin is the key to human violence and LSD and PCP can have the same effect as SSRI drugs


Antidepressants interfere with so many different systems in the body and brain that Big Pharma can then prescribe MORE drugs for the never-ending health issues they can cause 



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Download the Counter Culture Mom App: https://bit.ly/3VC4D2X

Prozac: Panacea or Pandora Book: https://bit.ly/46aRkwV

Corey Baadsgaard Video: https://bit.ly/3C0WUnI 

Antidepressants and School Shootings: https://bit.ly/42k6DjG

Newsletter Signup: https://counterculturemom.com/ 

REM Sleep Disorder Article: https://bit.ly/3IIDl7K 

Serotonin, Spirituality, and Sorcery Article: https://bit.ly/43aXqeU 

Man Decapitates Ex-Girlfriend with Sword: https://bit.ly/3WHMYt7

N.C. Teen Decapitates Mother: https://bit.ly/3XcLU0m

Andrea Yates Drowns Her Five Children: https://bit.ly/42NdaE3


🔗 CONNECT WITH DR. ANN BLAKE-TRACY

Website: https://www.drugawareness.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ann.blaketracy

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ann-blake-tracy-9aa51b1a 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/annblaketracy1 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



Keywords
fdadiabetessuicidecrimesmedicationmass shootingsmental healthphysicalpsychosisssri drugstina griffincounter culture mom showmental issuescoalition for drug awareness
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy