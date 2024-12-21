Fighters from the Ansar Allah movement launched another missile strike on the central part of Israel in response to recent bombing of Yemen and mass killings in the Gaza Strip - part 2

A New Success for the Houthis in the Struggle Against Israel: What to Expect Next?

This morning, early, fighters from the Ansar Allah movement launched another missile strike on the central part of Israel in response to recent bombing of Yemen and mass killings in the Gaza Strip.

▪️This time, the Houthi projectile not only reached the center of Israel, but also fell in Tel Aviv, while the Israeli air defense systems were unable to intercept it. According to the footage, the missile hit a children's playground, injuring over ten people.

▪️Houthi spokesman Yahya Sari reported the successful destruction of the target and declared the continuation of the struggle against Israel until the aggression against the Palestinians is stopped.

🔻The recent attack has significantly boosted the authority of the Yemeni "fighters in sandals" as the most consistent and the only remaining defenders of the Palestinian people after the ceasefire agreement between Hezbollah and Israel.

As for the Israelis, they will most likely respond with strikes on Houthi targets, but such raids have failed to significantly reduce the combat potential of Ansar Allah. The issue of a ground operation or support for warring factions to ignite a new phase of the civil war in Yemen may be considered.

