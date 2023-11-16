Culture War | What is Prophesy? | How to Hear God’s Voice | Guest: Amanda Grace | Ark of Grace Ministries | What is God Saying to the Nations?

Today, Moms on a Mission welcomes Amanda Grace from Ark of Grace Ministries to discuss what a prophet is and how she discovered that call on her life. She explains that prophesy is an announcement from the Lord and that it’s function at it’s core is to draw people closer to the Lord, to grow their faith, so they can hear the Lord for themselves. Amanda Grace says to hear God’s voice, you have to get in the Word of God, which is your soul food. It causes your mind, will, and emotions to align with God, she says.





