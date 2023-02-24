And We Know 2.23.2023 Prayers GROWING in many Universities, Trump shows TRUE leadership, Young Gen Z rising, PRAY

LT of And We Know





Feb 23, 2023





⚡Never be left in the dark with this life-saving gadget:

http://www.lytebug.com

Use Promo Code LB15 for 15% OFF

—————————————

🍃 Help take years off the clock with Collagen🍃

http://healthwithawk.com/

Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!

————————————





ZStack Click Here--> http://zstackwithawk.com/

—————————————





My Pillow Click Here--> https://www.mypillow.com/awk





*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/

—————————————————

Music

Scottish Bagpipe Rock Anthem

https://elements.envato.com/scottish-bagpipe-rock-anthem-BP6G78N





Don't you find it intriguing that Putin, as a world leader, calls out the destruction of family, wokeism and more https://t.me/PepeMatter/14548





Teenager Exposes Woke School Board, Renders Them Speechless In Five Minute Mic Drop Speech

https://twitter.com/redvoicenews/status/1628104673453555712?s=20





Duane Miller Healing Psalm 103 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MgtuAeDQ8CA





I've Never Felt Anything Like It Before In My Life https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e7DmcLhu460





These Globalists tell you their plans ahead of time... https://t.me/NoAgendaLara/3261





NEW — President Trump Says He Hopes Biden Has Some Money Left for East Palestine After He Gets Finished Touring Ukraine https://t.me/NoAgendaLara/3257





‘I Could Use a Hug’: Officer Responds to a Driver in Distress by Lending His Shoulder to Cry On https://tinyurl.com/y6bu6828





More "Space" Satellites Hanging On Balloons https://t.me/flatearththeist/1432





Dad claims doctor asked his 3-year-old if he’s a boy or a girl at a routine check-up 👀 https://t.me/makeitrelevant/2872





They will never share the data. They wanted it hidden for 75 years. This is intentional. https://t.me/makeitrelevant/2882





———————————————





*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5





*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591





➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/





➜ ZStack: http://zstackwithawk.com/





➜ My Pillow: https://www.mypillow.com/awk





➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/





➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16





Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow





➜ ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/Awk/





➜ All LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow





📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u





➜ ALL BACKUP LINKS: https://sociatap.com/AndweknowBackup





➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2an81k-2.23.23-prayers-growing-in-many-universities-trump-shows-true-leadership-yo.html



