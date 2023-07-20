Russian Msta-S burns Polish AHS Krab camouflaged in forest belt

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Russian 2S19 Msta-S 152-mm Self-propelled Howitzer set fire to a Polish AHS Krab Self-propelled Howitzer 152-mm on Svatovo-Kremennaya line. Artillery crews from the "O" Group of the Central Military District destroy an AHS Krab used by Ukrainian Army in the forest belt in daily fire missions with two Msta-S.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY