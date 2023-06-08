[Jun 8, 2023] CuttingEdge Daily: Egg In Egg

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is from a farm in Koster, South Africa. Anybody ever seen this eggfoolery before?
Can't imagine eating or touching something like this. 🐣 Just VERY engineered to me 🤢
Eating grass might be closer than what we think if we don't grow our own food.
But actually this is rare but normal...
https://backyardpoultry.iamcountryside.com/eggs-meat/how-a-chicken-lays-an-egg-inside-of-an-egg/?fbclid=IwAR0Kha2QB39vgYbSzeQlsJhzR4nWEAdwOLLwd7oHcqANCyvYxcivBIClhhE
