False Teacher Manipulates Victim to Leave Husband, Kids, and Career - Athena Dean Holtz





Would you give up everything you have in pursuit of a lie disguised as a truth? This question may seem simple, but masterful manipulation and deception can fool anybody. This is a harsh lesson Athena Dean Holtz learned after being deceived for 13 years by a false teacher who convinced her to leave her husband, her children, and even her thriving publishing business under the guise of biblical teaching. She was exposed to extreme spiritual abuse due to unprocessed trauma in her life, but when she broke free, she founded Redemption Press, where she now helps other women tell their redemption stories by providing teaching, coaching, publishing services, and more. Athena discusses how she was deceived, how she escaped such deception, and what red flags alerted her to the awful truth about what was really happening.









TAKEAWAYS





Athena knows what it’s like to feel like Job and literally lose everything





She believed she was following God’s will when she left her husband and children, but she was being deceived by false teaching





Athena identified Timothy Williams as the false teacher who massively destroyed her life and his church was ironically called ‘Sound Doctrine’





Sometimes, unprocessed trauma can make you vulnerable to being deceived









