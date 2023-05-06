Cycles of Sevens and Joseph's Righteous Deception

Sorry for audio cutting out from 19 - 27 minutes. Skip ahead. It looks like I made mistake on my end...



Today's deep dive into Moses is from Genesis 41-44 (known as Parashat Miketz which literally means "at the end").





Cycles of sevens are critically important for understanding all of history, as I have demonstrated throughout the Overcome Babylon podcast, and these cycles are extremely important for understanding prophecy. Where do we find ourselves in our current seven-year cycle? We could speculate all day about how the future will unfold, but understanding historical cycles of seven years is a powerful way to understand the new paradigm of famine that we are about to enter very very soon.





Also, is it okay to lie? Is there such a thing as righteous deception? Lets talk about it.





🎧 Listen to this study on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1IFtI9H4lzjTiHUzbHxv22

☕ Support the channel with a cup of coffee: https://bit.ly/kfe03l85

📕 Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets book! https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/

🔗 For upcoming meetings + announcements, sub to Telegram: https://bit.ly/obtelegram

📩 Get the life changing "70 Shabua Decoded" PDF presentation for free at https://overcomebabylon.com/





Sources Cited -

Guns, Germs, and Steel: The Fates of Human Societies is a 1997 transdisciplinary nonfiction book by Jared Diamond, professor of geography and physiology at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). In 1998, it won the Pulitzer Prize for general nonfiction and the Aventis Prize for Best Science Book. A documentary based on the book, and produced by the National Geographic Society, was broadcast on PBS in July 2005.





Joseph Dumond's charts can be downloaded for free at his website: https://sightedmoon.com/charts-archives/





Zerohedge Article

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/deposit-outflows-continue-foreign-banks-bleeding-most