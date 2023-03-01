BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Pistol Brace Backlash Begins | 2A For Today!
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
51 views • 03/01/2023

The Biden ATF wants to prevent folks who are both poor and disabled from effectively defending themselves. The pistol brace ban is their latest act of disrespect to the Constitution of these United States. Molon Labe.The Permanent Revolution has infiltrated our bureaucracies. The ATF’s new rule: “Factoring Criteria for Firearms with Attached Stabilizing Braces” basically requires gun owners to register pistols with stabilizing braces as short barrel rifles and then pay a $200 tax. They COMMAND that you either turn over your guns to the government, remove the brace, destroy the weapon… or else.


Welcome to 2A For Today!


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
gunssecond amendment2apistol bracepistol brace ban
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy