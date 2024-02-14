‼️ ⚠️BREAKING NEWS: House Impeaches DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas ‼️ ⚠️

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
BREAKING NEWS: House Impeaches DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas
The GOP-controlled House impeached Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Tuesday after it rejected the effort earlier this month—making him only the second cabinet secretary in history, and the first since 1876, to be impeached.
UPDATE: Alejandro Mayorkas has officially been impeached in the House of Representatives by a vote of 214 to 213! Mayorkas is the first cabinet secretary to be impeached in nearly 150 years and the first sitting cabinet secretary in history to be impeached!