Hawaii Gov Josh Green, confirmed over 1,050 Maui residents remain missing
GalacticStorm
123 views • 08/21/2023

Hawaii Governor Josh Green Announces Over 1,050 Lahaina, Maui Citizens Remain Unaccounted for Including Children


Maui Mayor Richard Bissen was peppered with questions during a visit to Lahaina this week. Bissen had no idea how many children are missing.


It’s been nearly two weeks since the inferno swept through the town on Tuesday August 8th. The mayor has NO IDEA how many kids are missing!


They are reporting that they have already found over 110 bodies in the fire. But local residents claim there are many more unreported deaths including 173 drowning victims that washed up on shore who had tried escaping the fires via the ocean.


Hawaii Governor Josh Green:

“More than a thousand are unaccounted for, about 1,050… Do I wish those sirens went off? Of course, I do. And I think that the answer that the Emergency Administrator from Maui who resigned was, of course, unsatisfactory to the world, but it is the case that we have historically not used those kinds of warnings for fires.”


How is this not the #1 news story in the country? Maybe because it’s now clear it the storyline is incompetence and radical leftwing ideology, not climate change.


https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/08/hawaii-governor-josh-green-announces-1050-lahaina-maui/


haarpdewsmaui fireslahaina firedeath toll rises
